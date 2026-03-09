'Interested In Creating Anarchy': JP Nadda Tears Into Opposition In RS Over 'Irresponsible Behaviour' And Frequent Walkouts

New Delhi: Union cabinet minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday (March 9) sharply criticised the Opposition in Parliament, accusing it of acting irresponsibly and attempting to create disruption rather than participating constructively in debates on important national issues.

Speaking in the House after the address by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the situation in the Middle East, Nadda expressed “deep regret” over what he described as the Opposition’s irresponsible conduct during parliamentary proceedings.

During his address, he stated, “I have to say with great sorrow that the behaviour of the opposition is very irresponsible.” Attacking further, he stated, “Their interest is neither in the country nor in the debate. their interest is in creating anarchy.”

According to him, the Opposition showed little interest in meaningful debate and instead focused on creating disorder in the house.

Referring to the opportunity given to the Leader of the Opposition to speak under Rule 176, Nadda said the discussion deviated from the original subject even though it was clear that the EAM would present a comprehensive statement on the matter.

Nadda added that the Chair had already indicated that the issue would be considered and discussed further.

Nadda further alleged that the Opposition had repeatedly adopted a pattern of walking out of debates when it was the government’s turn to respond. He cited several examples from recent parliamentary sessions to support his claim.

Discussion on electoral reforms

Nadda recalled the discussion on electoral reforms held in December 2025, which lasted for around 18 hours.

According to him, the Opposition walked out when the government was about to present its reply.

The cabinet minister also mentioned a special discussion held on August 18, 2025, regarding India’s astronaut at the International Space Station and the role of the country’s space programme in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. Nadda said the Opposition did not participate in that discussion either.

Similarly, he referred to debates on issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, stating that discussions went on for several hours but the Opposition chose to walk out before the government could respond.

Nadda further said that the Opposition also walked out during discussions related to the Joint Parliamentary Committee report on the Waqf Bill and during replies to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He concluded by asserting that such behaviour showed a consistent pattern in which the Opposition avoided engaging in substantive debate whenever the government presented its responses in the House.

Heaps praise on EAM

Highlighting on the West Asia war, Nadda said the government had clearly outlined its approach to the ongoing crisis and had addressed concerns related to energy security and India’s national interests.

Nadda further noted that the foreign minister had delivered a detailed explanation of the current geopolitical situation and the government’s response, emphasising that the administration was actively monitoring developments and taking steps while keeping the interests and needs of the Indian people in mind.