Interested In Union Budget 2026? Here's Where, When and How You Can Watch It | Image: ANI/Freepik (AI Generated)

New Delhi: The Union Budget may seem to be an uneventful affair for the gen-z who may be mostly unfamiliar with concepts like inflation, welfarism, and fiscal discipline. However, for those few, who are financially and economically aware, this budget comes a crucial juncture when the world stands as fragmented as it had never been, when the US can arm-twist every economy into making major fiscal decisions, and when India seems to be the fastest growing major economy in the world at least for the next two years.

The Budget also comes at the back of the historic India-European Trade deal often touted as the ‘mother of all deals’ and a potential trade deal with the United States this year.

The Union Budget is closely watched and followed, as it provides an interesting take on the Union government's spending priorities, and even a small change in tax rules or the tax brackets directly impact our lives. It also plays a crucial role for our investors and even small retail ones, as every shift in economic policy or corporate taxes, can impact financial decisions, and have the potential to make the markets go crazy.

For those who are keen and patiently waiting for Budget 2026, here's everything they need to know:

Advertisement

When Will The Budget Be Presented

The Union Finance Ministry is going to present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, 2026 in the Parliament. The much anticipated Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start off at 11:00 am in the Lok Sabha.

Where Will The Budget Be Presented

The Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha in the national capital. Following this, the budget document will be tabled in both the Houses of the Parliament and will be uploaded online.

Advertisement

Where Can You Watch The Budget Speech

Those who are keen to sit uptight and follow what the Finance Minister has to offer in this Budget, they can tune in to Sansad TV’s YouTube channel. Updates will also be available online across PIB India’s platforms, and several government websites. Business enthusiasts can also keep an eye on news websites and apps, including Republic.

Where Can You Read the Budget Document