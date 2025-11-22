Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Plot Busted in Delhi, Rs 10 Lakh Weapons Seized

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a major international arms smuggling gang linked to Pakistan's ISI. According to the police, this gang was supplying high end pistols made in Turkey and China to India through Pakistan. Police have arrested four key members of the gang in this case.

According to investigators, the shipment was intended for syndicate linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, Gogi, Bambiha and Himanshu Bhau gangs, and was to be further distributed across the Delhi-NCR region.

₹10 Lakh Weapons Seized

Weapons being smuggled from Pakistan seized | Image: Republic

The police have seized a consignment of sophisticated weapons delivered from Pakistan to miscreants and gangsters in New Delhi and neighbouring states. Ten expensive foreign pistols and 92 live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the gang member. Three weapons were made in Turkey, while seven weapons were made in China.

The value of these weapons is estimated to be around ₹8 to ₹10 lakh.

Modus Operandi

According to the crime branch, the entire network of the arms-smuggling gang was working on the instructions of people associated with the Pakistani ISI.

The weapons were first made in Turkey and China. Then, they were delivered to Pakistan. Thereafter, they were smuggled from Pakistan to Punjab, and then transported to Delhi.

"The weapons were made in Turkey and China," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in a statement, adding, “The weapons were dropped across the Pakistan border using drones, collected in Punjab, and then supplied to Delhi.”

Revealing the modus operandi of the network, the DCP said two drones used to simultaneously enter India from Pakistan, one meant for dropping the weapons and the other for capturing footage of the location. He said the weapons used to be wrapped in carbon paper to evade scrutiny. He added that the smugglers used low-flying drones that are not captured on radars, enabling their smooth penetration into Punjab.

The DCP said that the weapons they seized had been delivered by smugglers to a secret location in Punjab, from where accused Mandeep and Dalvinder received the consignment. The duo were then given coordinates of a location in Delhi where they had to deliver the consignment to another person.

The DCP said the order for the weapons had been placed by a notorious criminal named Rohan, who is associated with the Jitendra Gogi gang.

Link To Delhi Red Fort Blast?