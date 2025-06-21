BSF Jawans Perform Yoga At Indo-Pak Border On International Yoga Day Celebrations | Watch

Jammu and Kashmir: On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel took a moment to celebrate right at the Indo-Pakistan International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Early in the morning, the troops gathered to engage in various asanas, demonstrating their commitment to both physical and mental well-being, even in high-pressure environments.

The yoga session was led by trained BSF instructors and featured a mix of basic breathing exercises, stretches, and postures which enhance alertness and alleviate stress. This event showed that yoga helps the jawans maintain their calm and focus amid challenging situations.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF, Chitrapal commended the troops for their enthusiastic participation and stressed the significance of yoga in reinforcing mental resilience and physical fitness, especially in demanding and high-stress situations like the border.

The gathering in RS Pura was part of a nationwide celebration for the 11th International Yoga Day, which was also celebrated all across BSF Jammu. The events focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle, fostering physical and mental well being. The BSF units in Punjab and Delhi also showcased enthusiastic participation.

PM Leads Celebrations In Vizag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the festivities in Vishakapatanam this year, where he practiced yoga alongside thousands of participants.