Internet Suspended in 5 Manipur Districts Amid Rising Tensions: What Triggered the Shutdown?

Imphal: The Manipur state government has issued an emergency order suspending mobile internet and data services for three days starting at 2:00 PM on Tuesday in five districts, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, and Bishnupur, following a surge in local volatility and public unrest

The suspension is aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation and preventing the mobilisation of mobs after a series of violent incidents rattled the region.

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation, amid concerns that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to spread misinformation, hate speech, and provocative content.

Shutdown in the Valley

The Home Department’s order specifically targets the valley districts, which have seen a significant escalation in protests over the last 48 hours.

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Notably, the Hill Districts remain unaffected by this current directive, marking a geographical divide in the state's administrative response to the ongoing security crisis.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in 5 (five) districts of Manipur viz, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, there exists apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur," the order said.

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"Whereas, to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate preventive measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc," the order added.

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic and violent incident in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area.

Suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

Triggers for the Crisis

The immediate catalyst for the shutdown was a violent confrontation in Bishnupur district, where security forces reportedly opened fire to disperse a crowd attempting to storm a CRPF camp.

The protesters were reacting to a suspected militant attack that had resulted in civilian casualties, including children.

The unrest quickly spread to other valley areas. Large-scale demonstrations blocked key arterial roads, including the Tiddim Road.

Markets remained shut as protesters burnt tyres and demanded increased security for border-lying villages.

Impact of the "Digital Blackout"

While the government maintains that the shutdown is necessary for public safety, the move has drawn sharp criticism from students, business owners, and healthcare professionals.

With the internet cut off in the state's economic and educational hubs, Students preparing for competitive exams have been disconnected from resources.

Digital payments and banking services in the five districts have come to a standstill.

Residents express concern that the lack of verified information may ironically lead to more panic, rather than less.

The attack sparked widespread anger among residents. In protest, demonstrators set fire to at least three trucks and blocked the Imphal-Tidim Road at several points, disrupting traffic and heightening tensions in the region.

Adding to the concern, an unexploded rocket launcher was discovered near the site of the attack. Bomb disposal experts were deployed and are working to defuse the device safely.

In a Facebook post, local MLA Thongam Shanti Singh strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a "heinous act of violence" and terming it an act of terrorism.

The attack reportedly took place around 1:05 AM while a mother and her two minor children were asleep in their home.

He paid tribute to the victims, a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old girl--and expressed deep condolences to the grieving family.

Singh said such inhuman acts have no place in society and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

In a Facebook post, local MLA Thongam Shanti Singh strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a "heinous act of violence" and terming it an act of terrorism.

The attack reportedly took place around 1:05 AM while a mother and her two minor children were asleep in their home.

He paid tribute to the victims--a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old girl--and expressed deep condolences to the grieving family. Singh said such inhuman acts have no place in society and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

"I strongly condemn the brutal attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, under my Constituency, allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists. The incident occurred around 1:05 AM, when a mother and her two minor children were asleep together in their bedroom. This heinous act of violence is nothing less than an act of terrorism. I offer my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost--a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl--taken away in such a cold-blooded manner. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family during this unimaginable time of grief. Such inhuman acts have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," the letter said.

Monitoring the Situation

The state government has indicated that the suspension will be reviewed daily. While broadband services have been partially spared in some institutional sectors with strict monitoring, mobile data remains entirely blocked.

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said he was deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives and described the attack as a horrific act against civilians, especially children.

He emphasised the need for stronger ground-level vigilance and timely intervention to prevent such incidents, adding that authorities must ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and that civilian safety is reinforced.

"Deeply pained by the tragic attack in Moirang Tronglaobi that took the lives of two innocent children. Such a horrific act against civilians, especially young lives, is beyond condemnable. While efforts may be ongoing, such occurrences underline the need for more effective ground-level vigilance and timely intervention. I believe the authorities are on the job to bring the perpetrators to justice and reinforce measures to safeguard civilians. While we navigate through these tragic times, always remember who provoked when the entire state was working towards peace," Biren Singh wrote on 'X'.

Security remains on high alert across the valley-hill boundaries, with additional paramilitary companies being deployed to prevent further spillover of violence.