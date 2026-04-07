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  • J&K Police Busts Lashkar Module, Pakistani Terrorists Abu Hurera and Usman Khubaib Arrested

J&K Police Busts Lashkar Module, Pakistani Terrorists Abu Hurera and Usman Khubaib Arrested

The module was dismantled during a series of operations launched on March 28 in Punjab, officials said. Investigations revealed that the network had a wide footprint, with activities spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Gursimran Singh
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Image for representational purposes only | Image: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an interstate terror module linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, operating across multiple states in northern India. Among five arrested are two Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Hurera and Usman Khubaib, along with three local associates who were providing logistical support to the module.

The module was dismantled during a series of operations launched on March 28 in Punjab, officials said. Investigations revealed that the network had a wide footprint, with activities spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Police sources disclosed that Abu Hurera had infiltrated into India from Pakistan as early as 2010 and had been operating covertly for several years, indicating the depth and longevity of the network. Police also recovered forged Aadhaar cards and passports from the accused. They were using fake identities to evade detection and facilitate movement across states.

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Published By :
Avipsha Sengupta
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