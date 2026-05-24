'Intimidation Has Lost': PM Modi Hails BJP’s Record Falta Win As Party Crosses 208 MLAs In Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated BJP Debangshu Panda for the massive win on the Falta seat in West Bengal, which underwent re-polling owing to irregularities in the second phase of elections.

Debangshu Panda recorded a massive win with a margin of 1,09,021 votes against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

Hailing the victory on X, PM Modi said, "Democracy has won, and intimidation has lost."

PM Modi posted, "People of Falta have spoken! Democracy has won, and intimidation has lost. Congratulations to Shri Debangshu Panda Ji for winning in Falta by a record margin. It indicates the unwavering faith of the people of West Bengal towards the BJP. People are seeing the exceptional work of the West Bengal Government across sectors and thus have decided to further bless us."

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"My compliments to all BJP Karyakartas across West Bengal for their outstanding work. We will keep working for West Bengal's progress in the times to come," he added.

Falta underwent re-polling on May 21, as irregularities were reported during the 2nd phase of polling in the assembly segment on April 29. After the win in Falta, the BJP now has 208 MLAs in the 294-seat state assembly.

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The re-polling recorded an approximate voter turnout of 88.13 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Earlier today, celebrating the win, Panda told ANI, "This is a victory of the people of Falta. The Bharatiya Janata Party won. Conducting elections was a big challenge. There were some problems, but then everything went well."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan was placed fourth in the contest.