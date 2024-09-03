sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ‘Involvement of Possible Foreign Hand’: Cong MP Bimol Akoijam On Manipur Drone Violence | Exclusive

Published 00:02 IST, September 4th 2024

‘Involvement of Possible Foreign Hand’: Cong MP Bimol Akoijam On Manipur Drone Violence | Exclusive

Akoijam called for a thorough investigation, suggesting that the situation may involve international dimensions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Involvement of Possible Foreign Hand’: Cong MP Bimol Akoijam On Manipur Drone Violence | Exclusive
‘Involvement of Possible Foreign Hand’: Cong MP Bimol Akoijam On Manipur Drone Violence | Exclusive | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:56 IST, September 3rd 2024