IPL 2025: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Match Between Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals. Check Details

IPL 2025: Ahead of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on April 16, 2025, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory with specific traffic arrangements around the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The day-night match, scheduled from 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM, is expected to attract a large number of spectators. To ensure safety and smooth flow of traffic, various restrictions and diversions will be in place in surrounding areas during this period.

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced that there will be significant diversions and restrictions on key roads near the stadium.

Diversions and Restricted Roads:

- JLN Marg: From Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to Kamla Market Roundabout (both carriageways)

- Asaf Ali Road: From Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

- Bahadurshah Zafar Marg: From Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (both carriageways)

Motorists are advised to avoid these roads from 05:30 PM to 12:00 Midnight on match day to prevent any inconvenience.

To minimize traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police have set up designated pick-up and drop-off points for app-based taxi services. These locations include:

- Gate No. 2, Maulana Azad Medical College (BSZ Marg - ITO to Delhi Gate carriageway)

- Rajghat Chowk

Parking Guidelines and Shuttle Services for Spectators

Labeled Vehicle Parking Locations:

- P-1: Four-wheelers at JP Park (Opp. Gate No. 3)

- P-2: Four-wheelers at Vikram Nagar Parking (near Shahidi Park)

- P-3: Two-wheelers near JJB/Prayas Office

- P-4: Four-wheelers at GLNS School (Deaf & Dumb School), near JJB/Prayas Office

No vehicles will be permitted to park on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover (both carriageways) on match day. Vehicles found parked in these restricted zones will be towed and fined.

To alleviate parking pressures, a Park & Ride service is available for spectators, with designated parking at the following locations:

- Mata Sundari Parking

- Shanti Van Parking

- Rajghat Service Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road (near IG Stadium)

Shuttle buses will operate between these locations and the stadium, starting 2 hours before the match and continuing until 1 hour after the match ends.

For the convenience of spectators, the following entry gates will be operational:

- Gate Nos. 1 to 8: Southern side of the stadium, entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg

- Gate Nos. 10 to 15: Eastern side, entry from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal