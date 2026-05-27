IPS Officer’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Dies By Suicide At Her Char Imli Bhopal Residence
A 16-year-old girl, daughter of IPS officer Sanjeev Kanchan, reportedly died by suicide at their Bhopal residence. Found hanging, she was declared dead at the hospital. No suicide note was recovered, and the motive is unclear.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl, daughter of senior IPS officer Sanjeev Kanchan, allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself at the family’s government residence in Bhopal’s Char Imli area on Monday night. The incident has sent shockwaves through the administrative and police circles in Madhya Pradesh.
According to police officials, the teenager was found hanging inside her room at the government bungalow. Family members rushed her for medical assistance, but doctors declared her dead. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far, and the exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear.
Senior IPS officer Sanjeev Kanchan is currently posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the Police Headquarters (PHQ), while the deceased’s mother, Renuka Kanchan, serves as the Registrar of Gas Relief in Bhopal.
Police said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of Habibganj police station, and an investigation has been launched into the case. Officials are examining the teenager’s mobile phone and digital activity to ascertain the circumstances that may have led to the incident.
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The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.
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