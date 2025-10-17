IPS Y Puran Kumar Death Case: Post-Mortem Report Details Released, SIT Awaits Digital Evidence

Chandigarh: Following the post-mortem of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Chandigarh Police has revealed that the post-mortem examination findings are consistent with the circumstances indicated in the preliminary inquest and final note.

In a heartfelt tribute, both daughters of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar performed the 'mukhagni' to his mortal remains during his last rites at the Sector 25 crematorium on Wednesday.

The solemn ceremony was attended by Haryana DGP OP Singh, along with other dignitaries, honouring the legacy of the esteemed officer.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.”

Earlier, PGIMER, Chandigarh, confirmed that the post-mortem examination of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was conducted on Wednesday, by a duly constituted Medical Board at PGIMER, Chandigarh, following all due procedures. The postmortem of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was conducted nine days after his death.

The process was initiated only after his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, gave her formal consent and identified the body.

According to officials, a team comprising senior forensic experts, histology specialists, and medical officers conducted the postmortem examination under strict supervision. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police, which is probing the high-profile case, was also present throughout the procedure to ensure complete transparency. The entire postmortem process was recorded on video as per protocol in sensitive and high-stakes investigations.

Officials said the delay in conducting the postmortem was due to the absence of family consent, which was finally granted.

On October 7, senior IPS officer was found dead at his private residence in Chandigarh with a gunshot wound. His service weapon, an eight-page "final note," and a will were recovered from the scene.

Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the late IPS officer, had made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia (Transferedm but posting pending). She is demanding a registration of an FIR against the two of them.

Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide note.

Following the FIR, Chandigarh Police formed a six-member SIT to probe the matter. The team, led by senior police officials, has been carrying out a detailed investigation that includes visits to Rohtak, examination of the officer's service and personal records, and coordination with the Haryana Government to obtain crucial documents.

The late officer's laptop are yet to be handed over to the police. The laptop, considered a key piece of digital evidence, is expected to provide insight into the officer's final days and possible communication records before his death.