⁠Iran Fumes at Gaurav Arya’s 'Son of a Pig' Comment, India Distance Itself from Abusive Remark

New Delhi: A diplomatic storm broke out after retired Indian Army officer and YouTuber Major Gaurav Arya used abusive language against Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a televised discussion on India-Pakistan tensions. Araghchi had visited Delhi on May 5, days after a terror attack in Pahalgam, and had earlier met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials in Islamabad. Arya’s remarks, made during his show, drew strong backlash from the Iranian embassy.

What Sparked the Backlash

In a viral clip from Chanakya Dialogue, Arya criticised Araghchi’s stop in Delhi soon after his Islamabad visit. “He was in Pakistan and met the top leadership including Shehbaz Sharif. Then he came to India. This man, this ‘son of a pig,’ had to come to India when the Pahalgam attack happened. He told Jaishankar that Iran was with you,” Arya said on air.

The episode also shows Arya writing the word “Pig” with a red marker next to a photo of Araghchi during the news segment. Araghchi visit to India, however, had been scheduled before the April 22 attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed.

Iran’s sharp reaction

Posting a screengrab of the video of Arya's show on X(formerly twitter), Iranian Embassy in Delhi condemned. It said, “Respect for guests is a long-standing tradition in Iranian culture. We Iranians consider our guests 'beloved of God.' What about you?”

India Says It Doesn’t Reflect Official Stand

India quickly moved to clarify that Arya’s views were personal. “The Embassy of India in Iran wishes to clarify that the person in this video is a private Indian citizen,” the Indian Embassy in Tehran said. “His comments do not reflect the official position of the Indian government, which finds the disrespectful language used in the video inappropriate, " the statement added.

Arya Stands His Ground

Arya, unfazed by the diplomatic stir, defended his words on X. “I am not a Pakistani that my government will take action against me for speaking out, especially when it is the TRUTH. If Iran’s foreign minister has any problem, he can discuss it with Gen Asim Munir," he wrote in a tweet.

Why Araghchi was in India

Araghchi arrived in Delhi on May 5 for a scheduled diplomatic visit for bilateral talks with President Droupadi Murmu and External Minister S Jaishankar, just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack. Before coming to India, he held talks in Pakistan with PM Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials.

Arya’s criticism came on the same day India and Pakistan jointly announced a renewed ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). But the truce didn’t last. Reports of violations by Pakistani forces emerged just hours later.

Who is Major Gaurav Arya