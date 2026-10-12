Iran NSA Mohsen Rezaei Calls Ajit Doval Amid Gulf Tensions, Discuss Regional Developments

New Delhi: Iran's Secretary of the National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, on Monday held a telephonic conversation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. They discussed regional developments and issues of mutual interest, according to the Iranian Embassy in India.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India informed of the discussions between the two officials, noting that the talks focused on matters ranging from regional affairs to bilateral ties between India and Iran.

"Dr. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation this evening with Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of the Republic of India, during which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries," the post read.

The talks come amid ongoing regional tensions and attacks on commercial shipping.

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Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said two Indian nationals remain missing after the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage on October 11, while nine crew members have been rescued and are safe.

In a post shared on X, Sonowal said search-and-rescue operations were underway by the local Coast Guard and that Indian authorities were coordinating with the relevant agencies to support efforts to locate the missing seafarers.

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“On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing. Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said.

The Embassy of India in Oman also said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with the concerned authorities.

In a separate post on X, Sonowal said all 11 Indian seafarers aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker M/T Valthera were safe after the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on October 11, resulting in a fire onboard.

“On Oct 11, Marshall Islands-flagged tanker M/T Valthera, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in an onboard fire. Thankfully, all 11 of our Indian crew members are reported to be safe. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in contact with the ship management company to ensure ongoing safety and wellbeing of our seafarers,” Sonowal said.

The incidents come amid a series of reported attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf region as tensions in the region continue.

Earlier, on October 9, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. Sonowal had said all 22 Indian seafarers on board were safe.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei asserted that Tehran maintains total control over the crucial energy corridor, warning that security cannot return to the region as long as foreign military aggression and economic blockades persist.

Dismissing the American account of the situation, Baghaei emphasised that market realities contradict Washington's official narrative.

"The claims of the Americans do not correspond to what we see on the ground," Baghaei stated. "They can continue to say that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer effective and Iran has lost its leverage; we are also doing our own thing.

Additionally, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei claimed that the United States has agreed to some of its seven conditions for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while stating that Washington’s response was “inadequate.”