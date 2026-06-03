Iranian General Threatens Drone Attacks Over US Blockade and Peace Demands

In a statement published on social media platform X by Major General Mohsen Rezaei—former chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and current military adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a fierce warning to Washington, promising a "barrage of missiles and drones" if the United States tries to force concessions during ongoing backchannel peace talks.

Diplomats in Washington and Tehran have been trading drafts for a potential Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to permanently end the war that began on February 28. However, Rezaei’s public post made it clear that Iran has no intention of backing down from its core demands, which include absolute control over regional maritime routes and a total halt to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Tehran has consistently maintained that any peace agreement must include extensive sanctions relief and an immediate end to the active American naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

Rezaei’s statement matches a dangerous reality on the water. Despite a shaky, Islamabad-brokered truce initially established in April, recent days have seen a violent return to open conflict as U.S. Central Command recently disabled a merchant vessel attempting to break the blockade to reach an Iranian port.

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Additionally, Iranian forces launched a drone and missile toward regional targets, causing significant damage to Kuwait International Airport and targeting the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. In response, the U.S. military executed a series of precision air raids targeting Iranian assets near Qeshm Island and positions close to the Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed fighting and Rezaei’s uncompromising stance have sent shockwaves through global energy markets, driving oil prices up by more than 2%. The Strait of Hormuz, which used to handle roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, remains heavily restricted.

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While President Donald Trump previously noted that talks were proceeding in an "orderly manner," he also instructed American negotiators not to rush into a flawed deal.