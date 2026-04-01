IRGC Dismisses Trump’s Ceasefire Claims as ‘Ridiculous Displays,’ Asserts Full Control Over Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that it maintains "full and decisive control" over the Strait of Hormuz dismissing Donald Trump's "offers" and recent actions, characterizing them as "ridiculous displays."

This comes in the wake of a post on Truth Social where Donald Trump claimed that Iran's president recently requested a ceasefire from the United States, noting that Washington's decision would depend on the reopening of the strait.

Trump’s comment met with a sharp response from Tehran as Iran's state TV aired a statement from the IRGC asserting that its naval forces maintain "firm and dominant" authority over the strait, vowing not to reopen the passage to adversaries through negotiations or external pressure. They further stated that the US President's "ridiculous displays" would not succeed in opening the Strait of Hormuz to the nation's enemies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, too denied that any ceasefire proposal had been submitted, dismissing claims of a multi-point peace plan as mere "media speculation." He maintained that the conflict will persist until the "aggressor is punished" and Iran receives full compensation.

Advertisement

Additionally, Araghchi stated that the Strait of Hormuz's future is a matter exclusively for Iran and Oman to decide, reinforcing Tehran's stance that control over the waterway rests with regional actors rather than outside powers.