Strait of Hormuz Shutdown Due To Iran War. Harsh Goenka Suggests Alternative Route

Tehran: The shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East has raised serious concerns across global markets. The blockade has sent shockwaves through global markets. As tensions continue to mount, prominent Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a graphic on social media that maps out an alternative shipping route for vessels looking to bypass the now-dangerous strait.

The route suggested in the graphic proposed bypassing the Strait of Hormuz by unloading oil from ships on the Persian Gulf side before the chokepoint, transporting it across Oman by trucks over land, and then loading it onto another tanker on the Arabian Sea coast. From there, the ship can sail directly into the Indian Ocean, avoiding the narrow strait that has become risky due to the ongoing conflict.

Tweeting a picture of the route, Goenka asked, “Can this be a solution?”

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime corridor in Iran through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Any disruption in this route can significantly impact international trade, particularly the global energy supply chain. It is also reported that Iran is laying sea mines in the waterway, escalating fears about the possible transformation of the strait into a ‘death valley’ and risking the safety of commercial shipping and oil transport.

