IRS Officer's Daughter Raped, Strangled To Death With Phone Charger In Delhi | Police Reveal Chilling Details

New Delhi: Chilling details have emerged in the murder of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's 21-year-old-daughter, who was found dead at her home in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash area on Wednesday. It has been revealed that the deceased was allegedly raped and strangled with a charging cable before being killed by a domestic helper who was recently fired from his job.

What We Know So Far

The upscale neighborhood of Amar Colony has been rocked by the shocking crime. With police investigation still underway, here is a roundup of the latest details on the crime that has sent shockwaves across India:

When Did The Incident Take Place?

The ruthless crime was committed between 6:30 am and 7:30 am on Wednesday in Amar Colony, when the victim's parents were not present at home. According to police, the accused arrived in the colony around 6:30 AM, entered the house around 6:39 AM, committed the crime and exited around 7:20 AM. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that the accused entered the house.

The couple, who had gone to gym at around 5:30 AM, returned around 8:30 AM to find their daughter lying unconscious inside the house.

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Following the horrific discovery, the parents immediately rushed the woman to Fortis Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The Horrific Crime

The woman was allegedly raped before being strangled to death, allegedly with a mobile phone charging cable. Her body reportedly showed signs of injuries, including a severe head injury and multiple marks on the face.

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The Accused