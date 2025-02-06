Is Centre Considering Hiking Salaries of SC, HC Judges? Details Inside

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal at present to hike the salary and allowances of Supreme Court and high court judges.

"Presently, no proposal for enhancing pay, allowances and pension etc for the judges of Supreme Court and High Courts is under consideration of the government," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply.

He mentioned that the pay, allowance and pension in respect of judges of the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts are governed by The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and The High Court Judges (Salary and Conditions of Services) Act, 1954 respectively.

Last Salary Hike Implemented In 2017

The salary, pension and allowances of judges of the higher were last revised with effect from January 1, 2016 following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation by the government, through an amendment in both the laws.

What Are Salaries of CJI and Other SC Judges?

The chief justice of India (CJI) gets Rs 2.80 lakh per month, and judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high courts get Rs 2.50 lakh a month.

Judges of the high courts get Rs 2.25 lakh per month.

The government had recently said it would set up the 8th Pay Commission.