Is ECI Planning a Nationwide SIR Rollout? Key Meeting with All State, UT CEOs on September 10

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has called for a high-level meeting with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories on September 10 in New Delhi. The discussions are expected to focus on preparations for a potential nationwide rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), although a final date for implementation has not yet been fixed.

The Commission had earlier issued a circular on August 24, instructing States and Union Territories to gear up for the exercise. This move comes against the backdrop of intense political debate and opposition surrounding the SIR already underway in Bihar. Even as several petitions challenging the Bihar process are being heard in the Supreme Court, the Commission has directed similar preparatory action in West Bengal.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with other Election Commissioners and senior EC officials, will lead the Delhi meeting where CEOs will present their reports on state-level readiness for the revision.

The ECI has directed all CEOs to prepare PowerPoint presentations covering ten key areas, including:

Total number of current electors in the State/UT

Qualifying date of the previous SIR

Voter count during the last SIR

Digitisation and online availability of past rolls

Progress in mapping current electors with previous records

Recommendations for additional documents to verify citizenship

Rationalisation of polling stations (capping at 1,200 voters per booth)

Number of polling stations post-rationalisation

Status of appointment and training of DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs, and BLAs

Other relevant suggestions

West Bengal’s Preparatory Push Before Delhi Meet

Ahead of the September 10 session in Delhi, West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer has scheduled two rounds of meetings, an internal review on Saturday, followed by a comprehensive district-wise evaluation with Additional District Magistrates on Monday. According to the reports, the outcome of these meetings will be compiled into a detailed presentation for the national conference.

Preparations are also underway in West Bengal for a revision of the voter lists ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The Commission has instructed the State’s Chief Secretary and District Election Officers to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place, including key appointments.

However, officials clarified that the exercise in Bengal is part of the routine pre-election revision and has not been formally labelled as SIR. “We don’t know whether it would be called SIR or not, but like in earlier polls, the roll revision will be done. We aim to complete preparations by August so that the process can begin in early September if required,” said a senior EC official.

SIR Rollout Across India: Challenges Ahead

The Commission had, in its June 24 directive regarding Bihar, already signalled that SIR would eventually extend to the entire country. Citing provisions under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the EC had asserted its authority to order a Special Intensive Revision, including the preparation of fresh rolls, as part of its constitutional duty to maintain electoral integrity.

While Bihar was chosen first due to the upcoming Assembly polls later this year, the schedule for other States was left pending. The experience in Bihar, however, has sparked widespread political resistance. Opposition parties not only criticised the move but also launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra, a campaign marked by unusual unity within the INDIA bloc as leaders travelled together, addressed rallies jointly, and sought to mobilise public opinion against the exercise.

Analysts noted that this rare show of solidarity amplified the opposition narrative and brought added scrutiny to the Commission’s move.

Given the political storm in Bihar, extending SIR nationwide is unlikely to be a straightforward exercise. Resistance, misinformation campaigns, and coordinated opposition efforts are expected to intensify if the Commission moves ahead with the plan.

While the ECI has yet to officially confirm a nationwide rollout, one thing remains clear, the exercise, if implemented, will face sharp political contestation similar to that witnessed in Bihar. The coming months will be crucial in determining how and when the Commission introduces the measure across the country and how effectively it can manage the inevitable backlash.