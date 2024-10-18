Published 05:05 IST, October 19th 2024
Is Rahul Gandhi a Foreign Agent: Smriti Irani Responds To Arnab's Question
Smriti Irani was all guns blazing Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Republic Bharat’s 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan'
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani at Republic Bharat Summit | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
05:05 IST, October 19th 2024