Ranbir Kapoor Vaping In The Bads Of Bollywood Cameo Raises Serious Doubt Over His 'Cleanup' For Ramayana Role

Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been trending ever since its release on Netflix on September 18. The seven-episode series features a long list of Bollywood stars in cameo roles. Among them is Ranbir Kapoor. In one of the episodes, the Animal actor makes a guest appearance. While he is his charming self on screen, what stands out about the part is that Ranbir is seen vaping onscreen.

Interestingly, in an interview, Ranbir had talked about turning vegetarian and quitting alcohol and smoking for the sake of his health after the birth of his daughter Raha. Reports circulating have also linked the actor's "cleanup" to his role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. These lifestyle changes have reportedly been made by him to channel Lord Rama's divinity and purity onscreen. However, Ranbir's vaping scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood has put a question mark over his claims about "cleaning up his life in his 40s". In his defense, it is common for non-smokers to smoke onscreen for a role if the character demands it. However, Ranbir has confessed to being a “chain smoker” in the past.

Ramayana movie will release in two parts | Image: X

What Ranbir said about his changed lifestyle

“Right now, the focus is just to spend time with my daughter. I have changed a lot of my lifestyle. I have quit smoking and drinking,” he said in a video posted on X by a Fan Club. The actor added that he had become a vegetarian and ‘doing a lot of yoga and meditation’. The interview is originally from earlier this year but keeps resurfacing whenever Ramayana trends on social media.