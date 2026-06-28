Is There a Rift Between RSS & BJP Over Ram Mandir Donations? Senior Leader Says, ‘Lies Have No Legs to Stand On'

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has firmly dismissed speculation of any rift between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ram Mandir donations issue, calling such claims “lies”.

Addressing recent allegations of embezzlement related to donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kumar expressed pity for those spreading narratives of discord between the two organisations.

“Those who say I pity them. After all, lies have no legs to stand on. There is no rift whatsoever,” he said.

The comments come amid ongoing discussions and opposition criticism suggesting tensions between the ideological parent body and its political arm over the handling of public contributions to the temple trust. Kumar’s assertion aims to put to rest any perception of internal differences within the larger Sangh Parivar ecosystem.

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In the same interaction, Kumar also spoke on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), strongly advocating for its implementation. He described the UCC as a progressive step that does not hinder anyone’s caste, creed, language, or personal progress, but instead promotes the holistic development of all sections of society.

“The UCC poses no obstacle to anyone's caste, creed, language, or progress; rather, it fosters the holistic development of all. Therefore, anyone claiming that Muslims face a threat from it is lying,” Kumar stated.

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He further warned that those who mislead people on this issue are “enemies of both the Muslim community and the country.”