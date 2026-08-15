'Is This Free India?': Devendra Mahto Hits Out at Jharkhand Govt After Being Barred from Tiranga Yatra

Ranchi, Jharkhand: On India’s 80th Independence Day, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader and student activist Devendra Nath Mahto alleged that a heavy police deployment prevented him from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, the main site of ongoing protests against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Mahto, who entered the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday (started on August 2), is currently admitted to Sadar Hospital. He was hospitalised after the Ranchi Vidhan Sabha Gherao earlier turned chaotic, with police using lathi charges, tear gas and water cannons against protesting students.

In a post on X, Mahto wrote, “Despite being on a hunger strike for 14 days, the way the entire police force descended aggressively just for expressing a desire to hoist the flag and participate in the Tricolor Journey raises several serious questions on this day of independence. During this time, my companions were also brutally beaten and thrashed to the ground."

"Is this the free India we gained from the sacrifices of Lord Birsa Munda and Bhagat Singh? Is this the form of the India that Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, Mahatma Gandhi, and Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar dreamed of?,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, he had posted: “After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner.”

Thousands of student protesters, however, held a peaceful Tiranga march from the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium through the streets of Ranchi. Student leader Ravinder Paswan said the protesters would focus only on the country’s freedom on the occasion and refrain from raising their demands before the government that day.

Advertisement

Other hunger strikers joined or expressed solidarity. Rupesh, on his 13th day of hunger strike, participated in a wheelchair and said the support from people was keeping him energetic. He expressed hope that the government would address their demands on August 15. Another protester noted that while the country celebrated Tiranga Diwas, they continued their sit-in as the government remained unresponsive. Two other protesters, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti, were also hospitalised after their health deteriorated; Habiba stated her determination to join the Tiranga Yatra despite possible administrative efforts to stop her.

Mahto had earlier cautioned participants against attempts by external elements to divert or fracture the nearly month-old student movement.

On the health update of students and leaders (including Devendra Nath Mahto) doing a hunger strike, Dr Amrita said, “First, there is Devendra Nath Mahto, who has not eaten for 15 days. He is refusing to take fluids, though he is drinking water. An electrolyte imbalance has been detected in him. Reports show his sodium level is 124, and ketone bodies are present in his urine, indicating starvation. Next is Umme Habiba. Ketone bodies have been found in her urine as well. Her blood pressure is being maintained due to fluid transfusions. Then there is Rahul Kranti. Ketone bodies have been found in his urine too, at a '3+' level, and his blood pressure is currently being maintained solely through fluid transfusions...”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, addressing a state-level Independence Day event, assured that the government was working to ensure transparency in examinations conducted by bodies such as the JPSC and JSSC.