New Delhi: The green Bisleri bottle, seen for nearly five decades as shorthand for safe drinking water in India, has come under scrutiny, shaking buyer trust. The brand, which people picked up anywhere without worrying about purity, is now facing prosecution sanctioned by the FSSAI.

Notably, on Sunday, India's food safety watchdog, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), confirmed that a sample of the company's packaged drinking water had failed laboratory tests twice, clearing the way for prosecution against one of the country's most recognised brands.

The announcement by the FSSAI has left millions raising questions, asking whether even the market leader can fall foul of safety checks, and how safe is the water available in the market for drinking?

Sample That Failed Twice

As per information, the food safety officials collected a regulatory sample mentioned as packaged drinking water, other than mineral water, from Bisleri International Pvt Ltd. The first test found that the company did not comply with prescribed limits for bromate, a chemical that can form as a by-product when water is disinfected. The water was then declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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Bisleri challenged the finding, and the sample went to a referral food laboratory. Surprisingly, the laboratory also declared the water unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, known as PAHs. Both the reports established violations relating to unsafe food under the law.

Why Bromate And PAHs Matter

Both bromate and PAHs are treated seriously because they are classified as carcinogens, compounds linked to the possible cause of cancer. Bromate can appear when ozone disinfects water containing bromide. PAHs can enter water through pollution and industrial activity, and their presence is normally seen as a sign water may be polluted and not fit for consumption. Both bromate and PAHs are classified as carcinogens, substances associated with the potential to cause cancer.

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The regulator has not emphasised that every bottle is affected, nor announced a nationwide recall.

What The Regulator Has Decided

The FSSAI stated that sanction had been granted to launch prosecution under the FSS Act against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd. Such sanction allows proceedings to begin, though it is not a court verdict on guilt. In two posts on X, the FSSAI said, "The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) continues to maintain strict enforcement across food sectors to protect consumer health and enforce regulatory compliance..."

It added, "...Recent inspections and compliance verifications have led to immediate enforcement actions against various FBOs."