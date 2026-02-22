ISI-Backed Lashkar Module Exposed: Pak Spy Agency Funding & Recruiting Illegal Bangladeshis for Terror Attacks in India

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of the Delhi police has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module operating out of Bangladesh, uncovering a direct line of communication between regional handlers and the architects of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

According to police sources, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been funding the recruitment of illegal Bangladeshis living in India to carry out terror attacks.

The Direct Link to Hafiz Saeed

Investigations following the arrest of eight suspected LeT operatives have identified Shabbir Ahmed Lone (also known as Shabbir Shah) as the key figure in this cross-border network. Lone, a Kashmiri terrorist based in Bangladesh, has reportedly been in direct contact with LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and top commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi since 2007.

Evidence suggests that this connection is not a recent development. When Lone was previously apprehended in Delhi in 2007, authorities discovered documented proof of his direct correspondence with both Saeed and Lakhvi, confirming his role as a high-level intermediary for the terror group.

The ISI Connection & Recruitment Strategy

The Special Cell’s revelation highlights a deeper, more systemic threat involving Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. The agency is reportedly providing the financial backbone for LeT’s operations in the region and actively recruiting Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India to facilitate and execute domestic terror strikes. Besides, they are also involved in cross-border orchestration. Investigators said that ISI is utilizing handlers like Lone to bridge the gap between Pakistani leadership and local operatives.

Delhi Police Statement on Terror Plot

Additional CP, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, revealed that the plot involved pasting anti-national posters at metro stations in Delhi, including Kashmiri Gate, echoing terrorist slogans. The CISF alerted the Metro unit of the Delhi Police, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Umar Farooq and Robil Ul Islam, in Kolkata.

In a press conference, Kushwaha said, "A team from the Special Cell busted a module that was being handled by a Lashkar handler based in Bangladesh. A major untoward incident has been prevented. On February 7th, anti-national posters were pasted on pillars at the Kashmiri Gate Metro station and some nearby metro stations in Delhi. The CISF noticed this and brought it to the attention of the Metro unit of the Delhi Police. The Special Cell team went to Kolkata."

The suspects revealed that they were directed by Shabbir Ahmed Lone, a Kashmiri terrorist based in Bangladesh, who has a history of terrorist activities. Lone was arrested in 2007 with an AK-47 and grenades, and had escaped to Bangladesh after his release from jail in 2019.

"In 2007, Shabbir Ahmed Lone was arrested, and AK-47, grenades were found on him, and he had come for 'fidayeen' to kill a senior political leader...He remained in jail for many years and was released in 2019. After his release, he again fled to Bangladesh. He is a resident of Ganderbal, Kashmir. Initial investigations have revealed that he reconnected with the LeT leadership and re-established his organisation to carry out terrorist activities," Kushwaha added.

Security Implications