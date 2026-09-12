ISI Backing 'White Collar' Gangsters in J&K; Juveniles on Radar

New Delhi: Security Forces has unraveled new strategy of Pakistan Intelligence Agency ISI to target the next generation of Jammu and Kashmir by trapping “young and clean minds” in dirty game of destabilizing India. ISI is now targeting juveniles in Jammu and Kashmir and is bring them into folds of gangsters working under their direct command.

Sources have informed Republic that this step by ISI is in-line with what they have done in Kashmir valley when targeted killings were started in Kashmir valley directions of ISI by Lashkar Offshoot in 2021-22 and those having no past crime record were recruited by terror group to target civilians.

“Now recent trend that came to light where juveniles are being targeted by ISI through their gangster network and are being enrolled for crimes in J&K. These minors are clean in their records and usually remain off radar from the radar of law enforcement agencies,” said an official.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police official said the neighboring country has always attempted to strike at India, but this time its focus is on targeting the youth, described as the most vulnerable section of society at a vulnerable age. The official said that while attempts are being made to target young people, security forces are taking action and acting against elements involved in such activities.

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In a recent crackdown on organized crime nexus by Jammu Police, it arrested 6 persons of Khauf Gang and recovered three pistols, with five sharp-edged weapons (tokas) and 6 live rounds have also been recovered. Among those arrested were three juvenile who were lured into this crime nexus by gangsters on the direction of ISI. Jammu Police is working on the backward and forward links of this module being operated on the behest of Pakistan.

Official said, “We are working on few leads that will not only established money trial but also the direction connection with handlers sitting across the border and giving directions to target juvenile in Jammu and Kashmir. Some names have emerged during the investigation which operate not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in different parts of Punjab as well”.

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