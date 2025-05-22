Major Terror Plot To Target Delhi-NCR Foiled, 2 Rawalpindi-Trained Pakistani ISI Agents Arrested in Secret 3-Months Operation

Updated May 22nd 2025, 10:07 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Indian security agencies have foiled a major terror plot and disrupted a covert ISI espionage network operating in the national capital, arresting two key operatives after a three-month-long secret operation from January to March 2025 . The arrests come at a time when 12 Pakistani spies are taken behind the bars from across multiple states in recent weeks.
The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Ansarul Mian Ansari, a Nepali-origin Pakistani spy, from Central Delhi on February 15 while he attempted to flee to Pakistan via Nepal. Trained in Rawalpindi, Ansari had been gathering sensitive information about the Indian Army and was found in possession of classified documents. As per sources, Ansarul was asked by ISI to make a CD (compact disc) of the confidential documents and send it to Pakistan. After his interrogation, another person was also arrested in Ranchi: Sources
The second operative, ISI agent Akhlaq Azam, was arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in March after interrogation of Ansarul. A local resident, Azam was instrumental in supporting Ansarul’s mission in Delhi and remained in constant contact with their Pakistani handler.
Both are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, with a chargesheet filed by Delhi Police earlier this month.
Ansarul Mian Ansari (Nepali-origin Pakistani agent)
Akhlaq Azam (Resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand)
The secret operation arresting the two ISI agents foiled a terror conspiracy targeting Delhi and NCR. This unfolded at a time when a broader nationwide crackdown resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals suspected of spying for Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
These arrests from across Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, in one of the best coordinated intelligence efforts in India’s fight against cross-border espionage, brought to light a terrifying network of sleeper cells and informants hidden within the country. These spies were allegedly recruited and funded by ISI to collect and transmit sensitive Indian data.
Among them is Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger with over 3.8 lakh subscribers, accused of being operating as a spy asset by expelled Pakistani diplomat Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. Malhotra is under investigation for uploading content disclosing the crucial details of Indian border areas that may have served ISI objectives.
Jyoti Malhotra (Travel Vlogger, Hisar, Haryana)
Gazala (32-year-old widow, Malerkotla, Punjab)
Yameen Mohammad (Malerkotla, Punjab)
Devender Singh (25, Political Science student, Patiala, Punjab)
Arman (26, Nuh, Haryana)
Tarif (Nuh, Haryana)
Nauman Ilahi (24, Panipat, Haryana)
Mohammad Murtaza Ali (Jalandhar, Punjab)
Shehzad (Rampur, UP)
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 22nd 2025, 10:01 IST