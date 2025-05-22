Major Terror Plot To Target Delhi-NCR Foiled, 2 Rawalpindi-Trained Pakistani ISI Agents Arrested in Secret 3-Months Operation

In a significant breakthrough, Indian security agencies have foiled a major terror plot and disrupted a covert ISI espionage network operating in the national capital, arresting two key operatives after a three-month-long secret operation from January to March 2025 . The arrests come at a time when 12 Pakistani spies are taken behind the bars from across multiple states in recent weeks.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Ansarul Mian Ansari, a Nepali-origin Pakistani spy, from Central Delhi on February 15 while he attempted to flee to Pakistan via Nepal. Trained in Rawalpindi, Ansari had been gathering sensitive information about the Indian Army and was found in possession of classified documents. As per sources, Ansarul was asked by ISI to make a CD (compact disc) of the confidential documents and send it to Pakistan. After his interrogation, another person was also arrested in Ranchi: Sources

The second operative, ISI agent Akhlaq Azam, was arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in March after interrogation of Ansarul. A local resident, Azam was instrumental in supporting Ansarul’s mission in Delhi and remained in constant contact with their Pakistani handler.

Both are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, with a chargesheet filed by Delhi Police earlier this month.

All About the ISI Agents Arrested in Secret Operation

Ansarul Mian Ansari (Nepali-origin Pakistani agent)

Arrested on February 15, 2025, from Central Delhi.

Attempted to flee to Pakistan via Nepal at the time of arrest.

Took training in Rawalpindi in June 2024.

Tasked with gathering intelligence on the Indian Army.

Worked as a taxi driver in Qatar; recruited by ISI in 2008.

Confidential military documents recovered from his possession.

Akhlaq Azam (Resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand)

Arrested in March 2025.

Provided local support to Ansarul in Delhi.

Maintained direct contact with a Pakistani handler.

Nationwide Crackdown On Pakistan Spies

The secret operation arresting the two ISI agents foiled a terror conspiracy targeting Delhi and NCR. This unfolded at a time when a broader nationwide crackdown resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals suspected of spying for Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

These arrests from across Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, in one of the best coordinated intelligence efforts in India’s fight against cross-border espionage, brought to light a terrifying network of sleeper cells and informants hidden within the country. These spies were allegedly recruited and funded by ISI to collect and transmit sensitive Indian data.

Among them is Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger with over 3.8 lakh subscribers, accused of being operating as a spy asset by expelled Pakistani diplomat Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. Malhotra is under investigation for uploading content disclosing the crucial details of Indian border areas that may have served ISI objectives.

All You Need To Know About The Arrested Pakistani Spies

Jyoti Malhotra (Travel Vlogger, Hisar, Haryana)

YouTube channel: Travel with Jo (3.85 lakh subscribers).

Visited Pakistan thrice (2023, 2024, March 2025).

In contact with expelled Pakistani diplomat Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish.

Gazala (32-year-old widow, Malerkotla, Punjab)

Allegedly received money for sharing intel.

Coordinated with Danish for visa and financial support.

Yameen Mohammad (Malerkotla, Punjab)

Collaborated in funding espionage activities via online transfers.

Devender Singh (25, Political Science student, Patiala, Punjab)

Arrested from Kaithal, Haryana.

Shared photos of Patiala military cantonment.

Had travelled to Pakistan in November 2024.

Arman (26, Nuh, Haryana)

Shared sensitive Indian Army information via WhatsApp.

Worked alongside Jyoti Malhotra.

Tarif (Nuh, Haryana)

Linked with Pakistan Embassy contacts.

Sent to Sirsa to photograph airport; used Pak-issued SIM cards.

Nauman Ilahi (24, Panipat, Haryana)

Factory security guard from Kairana, UP.

Shared intelligence with ISI-linked agents.

Visited Pakistan multiple times.

Mohammad Murtaza Ali (Jalandhar, Punjab)

App developer; developed tech used for spying.

Four phones and three SIMs seized.

Shehzad (Rampur, UP)