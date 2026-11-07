ISIS Module Case: Mumbai NIA Court Sentences Anaesthesiologist to Six Years After Guilty Plea

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday sentenced anaesthesiologist Adnanali Sarkar to six years of rigorous imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in a 2023 Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror conspiracy case.

Sarkar informed the court that he was repenting his wrong deeds and choosing to plead guilty for the sake of his own future and his family.

Special NIA Judge Abhay A. Joglekar convicted him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence.

Separately, the Delhi High Court on October 1, granted bail to Mohd Shahzad Kamal, an accused in a 2018 terror conspiracy case, observing that he has remained in custody for over five years and that the trial, which involves 161 prosecution witnesses, is unlikely to conclude in the near future.

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A Division Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Arun Bhardwaj set aside the Special NIA Court’s order of 29 May 2024 that had rejected Kamal’s bail application. The High Court clarified that its observations were limited to the bail plea and would have no bearing on the merits of the trial.

Kamal has been in custody since 31 August 2021. He is accused in connection with the alleged activities of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, which the prosecution describes as an ISIS-affiliated terrorist organisation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that he participated in the conspiracy and arranged funds for terrorist activities. He faces charges under Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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