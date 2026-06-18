Islamabad Call Centre Ran Delhi-NCR Terror Plot: ISI-Linked 8-Member Module Busted; Graffiti, Recce Videos, Weapons Recovered

The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an eight-member terror module allegedly linked to the network of Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based handler associated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). A call centre established in Islamabad, Pakistan, was being used to orchestrate a plot aimed at spreading terror in Delhi and surrounding regions.

While three accused had already been arrested earlier, five more individuals have now been taken into custody, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Police said the accused were tasked with targeting police personnel in Delhi and neighbouring states. They were also instructed to promote 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan' (TTH), an alleged terror organisation backed by the ISI.

TTH Propaganda Across Delhi-NCR

As per the police officials, graffiti and posters supporting TTH were being put up across the Delhi-NCR region as part of the network's activities. The organisation had recently claimed responsibility for the killing of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Majitha, Amritsar district of Punjab.

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During the operation, police recovered five illegal weapons and ten live cartridges. Posters and other incriminating material related to Abid Jatt, a member of the Shahzad Bhatti network, were also seized. Police have also recovered videos showing reconnaissance of police personnel and security installations, along with videos containing threats against police officers.

Roles of 5 Terror Module Members

Sohail (Faridabad, Haryana): According to police, Sohail was responsible for creating graffiti supporting TTH in Delhi and Faridabad. He produced videos of the graffiti and sent them to the Pakistan-based handler. For carrying out the task, he received Rs 5,000. Police said he has a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases.

(Faridabad, Haryana): According to police, Sohail was responsible for creating graffiti supporting TTH in Delhi and Faridabad. He produced videos of the graffiti and sent them to the Pakistan-based handler. For carrying out the task, he received Rs 5,000. Police said he has a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases. Sonu Meena (Ghitorni, Delhi): Meena handled the procurement of weapons and arranged funding for the network. Police recovered three pistols and cartridges from his possession. He had also transferred Rs 5,000 to Sohail.

(Ghitorni, Delhi): Meena handled the procurement of weapons and arranged funding for the network. Police recovered three pistols and cartridges from his possession. He had also transferred Rs 5,000 to Sohail. Sachin Kumar Meena (Dausa, Rajasthan): Sachin, an associate of Sonu Meena, was also arrested in the case. Police recovered two pistols and cartridges from his possession.

(Dausa, Rajasthan): Sachin, an associate of Sonu Meena, was also arrested in the case. Police recovered two pistols and cartridges from his possession. Mohammad Kaif (Nuh/Mewat, Haryana): According to police officials, Mohammad Kaif was in direct contact with members of the Pakistan-based network. He was tasked with killing police personnel, conducting reconnaissance of police stations and security installations, and recruiting youth into the network. He had also received instructions to put up posters of Abid Jatt.

(Nuh/Mewat, Haryana): According to police officials, Mohammad Kaif was in direct contact with members of the Pakistan-based network. He was tasked with killing police personnel, conducting reconnaissance of police stations and security installations, and recruiting youth into the network. He had also received instructions to put up posters of Abid Jatt. Mohammad Rihan (Meerut, Uttar Pradesh): Rihan allegedly put up posters of Abid Jatt in Meerut. He was offered Rs 3 lakh to open fire on police personnel. He was also tasked with painting TTH graffiti and conducting reconnaissance of security installations.



3 Previously Arrested Accused

Soyab (Amroha, Uttar Pradesh): Soyab recorded and sent a video to the Pakistan-based handler in which he threatened to kill police personnel. One country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him.

(Amroha, Uttar Pradesh): Soyab recorded and sent a video to the Pakistan-based handler in which he threatened to kill police personnel. One country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him. Anmol Rai alias Annu (Niwari, Madhya Pradesh): Annu put up posters of Abid Jatt and had received instructions to attack police personnel.

(Niwari, Madhya Pradesh): Annu put up posters of Abid Jatt and had received instructions to attack police personnel. Ravi Kashyap (Amroha, Uttar Pradesh): Ravi Kashyap recorded a video threatening police personnel while brandishing a weapon. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

According to Delhi Police Special Cell, the entire module was operating under instructions from Pakistan-based handlers and was preparing to carry out terrorist and criminal activities in India. The network was engaged in spreading propaganda, conducting reconnaissance of police personnel and security installations, recruiting youth, arranging weapons and planning attacks on law enforcement personnel as part of a larger conspiracy directed from across the border.



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