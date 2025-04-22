sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | Judiciary vs Executive | PM Modi in Saudi | IPL 2025 | Gold Price | JD Vance | Pope Francis Dies | Bengaluru Road Rage |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Israeli, Italian Among Over 25 Tourists Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sources

Updated April 22nd 2025, 22:17 IST

Israeli, Italian Among Over 25 Tourists Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sources

An Israeli and Italian tourists have been killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack which has so far claimed over 25 lives and many others are injured.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Pahalgam Terror Attack
Pahalgam Terror Attack | Image: PTI

Pahalgam: Two foreign tourists, including one Israeli and one Italian, were killed in one of the biggest terror attacks to have shocked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The attack has claimed over 25 lives so far, with many others injured.

The incident occurred in Pahalgam, a non-motorable region accessible only on foot or horseback. The lack of motorable access made it difficult for authorities to evacuate the injured tourists after they were attacked by the terrorists in a ruthless act of violence.

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 22nd 2025, 21:23 IST