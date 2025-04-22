Israeli, Italian Among Over 25 Tourists Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sources

Updated April 22nd 2025, 22:17 IST
Pahalgam: Two foreign tourists, including one Israeli and one Italian, were killed in one of the biggest terror attacks to have shocked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The attack has claimed over 25 lives so far, with many others injured.
The incident occurred in Pahalgam, a non-motorable region accessible only on foot or horseback. The lack of motorable access made it difficult for authorities to evacuate the injured tourists after they were attacked by the terrorists in a ruthless act of violence.
More to follow…
Published April 22nd 2025, 21:23 IST