Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' Called Off After Near-Stampede at Maha Kumbh | LIVE

India News Today Updates on January 29, 2025: A stampede arose at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, leading serval injures, ISRO successfully completed its 100th launch with the GSLV-F15 mission. In other news today Akhilesh Yadav to join Kejriwal for Delhi roadshow ahead of 2025 elections. Stay tuned to Republic for real-time updates on India news.

Live Blog

07:02 IST, January 29th 2025 Stampede Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 A stampede-like situation has been reported in Prayagraj at the Maha Kumbh as thousands of thousands pilgrims visit the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared and many people have been injured.

07:24 IST, January 29th 2025 ‘Devotees Should Bathe and Return,’ Seer Appeals After Stampede Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of Akhada Parishad and patron of Juna Akhara, has requested people to take a dip in the Ganga wherever they are, and return to their homes. After the stampede in Maha Kumbh, the Mahant said that bathing in the Ganga, whether inside or outside the boundary of Prayagraj, will give the same merit.

07:21 IST, January 29th 2025 Mahakumbh 2025: RPF Deployed for Crowd Control Rapid Action Force personnel deployed for crowd control as lakhs of devotees throng Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

07:02 IST, January 29th 2025 ISRO Successfully Carries Out 100th Launch The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02 on 6:23 AM at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This is ISRO's 100th launch from the country's space port. GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage.It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage. GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.

06:59 IST, January 29th 2025 Akhilesh Yadav to Join Kejriwal for Roadshow on Jan 30 SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will join AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a roadshow in Rithala on January 30.

