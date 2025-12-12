‘Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 Launch Likely By 2028’: ISRO Chairman Shares Major Update On Lunar Missions

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed that both Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 have received approval and are set for launch by 2028. | Image: X

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V. Narayanan on Thursday confirmed that both Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 have received approval and are targeted for launch by 2028. Speaking to reporters, Narayanan said, “Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5, as per approval, by 2028 we have to launch.” When asked for more details on the missions, he declined to elaborate, adding, “No comments on this topic”.

Responding to questions on ISRO’s work in agriculture, water management and disaster-related applications, Narayanan said these areas remain a major focus for the space agency. “Disaster warning and mitigation is one of the very, very important areas we are working on”, he said.

He explained that ISRO continuously monitors floods, damage patterns and issues advance alerts. “We are forecasting well in advance. A lot of applications are going on”, he added.

Narayanan also highlighted ISRO’s extensive collaboration with the Agricultural Department of the Government of India and various agricultural universities.

He said the agency is actively working on improving agricultural outcomes through space-based tools. “Agriculture is yet another important area. For example, yield forecasting is one of our important activities. At least nine crops, we are doing the yield forecasting”, he said.

With both major lunar missions set for 2028, ISRO continues to expand the use of satellite technology across disaster management, agriculture and national development sectors.