'Issue Fatwa Or Step Down': RG Kar Victim's Father Criticises Mamata Banerjee Over Durgapur Gangrape Remarks

North 24 Parganas: The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks following the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, calling it "offensive" and holding her responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Expressing anger and disappointment, he said the Chief Minister's statement amounted to blaming the victim instead of addressing the issue of women's safety. He said Banerjee should either issue a "fatwa" prohibiting girls from leaving their homes or resign from her post if she cannot ensure their security.

Speaking to reporters, RG Kar's victim's father said, "She has spoken very well. We'll ask her to issue a fatwa tonight that no girl will be allowed to leave her home starting tomorrow morning. That would be good. No girl will go out. No incident will occur. If she can't do the work she should, then she should resign as the Chief Minister... Such an incident has happened to a girl from Odisha in West Bengal. What message is she giving to that state?... It would be best if she issued a fatwa. It would be good if girls don't leave their homes starting tomorrow. The Chief Minister is saying such things. She's not properly monitoring law and order. She's not able to see it. That's why she's putting the blame on the victim. We find this behaviour very offensive. We have the best advice. She issued a fatwa prohibiting the girls from leaving the house...," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and advised private medical colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and assured that strong action would be taken against the perpetrators.

"Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action... When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable," she said.

Meanwhile, three accused have been arrested in the alleged gangrape case of a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur. They were presented before the court today.

Speaking to reporters, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP Abhishek Gupta said, "Three persons have been arrested so far. They have been forwarded to the Court today. Further investigation is ongoing, and everything is going according to the protocol. All investigation is taking place..."

According to the student's father, she stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said then "abandoned her and fled."