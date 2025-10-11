'It Has Been 5 Days, We Have Not Been Given Justice': Haryana IPS Officer's Family Demands Action | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: The family of the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, said on Saturday that they have not been given justice, although the incident took place five days ago., IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar's brother, Amit Rattan, told reporters, “... An ADGP-level officer has died. It has been five days and we have not been given justice...” Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited the residence of IPS officer Puran Kumar to express their solidarity.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police announced the formation of a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into the matter in the wake of serious allegations surrounding the death of the senior IPS officer. The SIT, formed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The SIT comprises IGP Pushpendra Kumar as head, along with SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SPICity KM Priyanka, DSP Traffic Charanyit Singh Vik, SOPO South Qujt Kaur, and SHO PS-11 (West) Jarveer Singh Rana. Officers may co-opt additional experts as required to expedite the collection of evidence, the examination of witnesses, and the preparation of the final report, according to a statement.