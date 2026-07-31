'It Is Difficult to Guide a Misguided Child, but Difficult Work Must Be Done': PM Modi's Message to CJP Protestors in New Selfie Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday posted a fresh selfie-style video on social media, responding to the debate surrounding the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In his statement, the Prime Minister stated that he had chosen to forgive the young protestors who allegedly used foul language against him during the protest, and urged society to guide them rather than punish them.

Sharing the video, PM Modi wrote, “Abuses never solve anything. Let's guide the misguided. Let's work together. Let's work for Bharat."

In the address, the Prime Minister turned back to the pages of his own childhood, saying that everyone makes mistakes while growing up and deserves an opportunity to correct them.

“In my childhood, I made mistakes. And in my childhood, I had the opportunity to correct my mistakes. And this is what childhood is all about.”

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Referring to the outrage that followed the Jantar Mantar protest, PM Modi acknowledged the anger among people but appealed for a compassionate response instead of retribution.

“That is why I can understand the anger in society. I can understand it very well... But it is time to embrace these children and show them the way. They are misguided children. It is our job to show them the way.”

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The Prime Minister also called on society to forgive the protesters, drawing an analogy to underline the need for patience and reform.

“Sometimes, our tongue comes under our teeth. Blood comes out. But we don't break our teeth, because our teeth are also ours. Our tongue is also ours. Our children are also ours.”

Emphasising that guiding young people is a collective responsibility, PM Modi said, “It is difficult to guide a misguided child, but difficult work must be done."

He concluded the message by inviting the youth to move forward with the nation, urging them to learn from their mistakes, pursue their dreams, and contribute to India's future.

"Come. Let us move forward together for the country. Learn something new. Learn from your mistakes. Pursue your dreams and move forward."