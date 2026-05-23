'It's Hot': Marco Rubio Swelters In Delhi Heat As Temp Soars Past 40°C | WATCH

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, sweltered in Delhi heat as temperature soared past 40°C on Saturday. He joked about the scorching heat, saying he would keep his speech short. The incident took place while he was addressing a press conference brief while inaugurating the new US Embassy Support Annex building in the national capital.

“It’s an honor really to be here today,” Rubio told the media, diplomats and corporate leaders gathered at the event.

Acknowledging the temperature, Rubio said, "I wanted to keep this brief because it’s hot…It’s hot. It’s – although it’s not humid. Like, I’m from Miami. There’s the humid hot and then there’s this hot, but it’s like: what time is it? It should be getting – cooling off by now."

He added, “So I don’t want to keep you out here much longer than you need to be.” His remarks drew laughter from the crowd.

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