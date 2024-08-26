sb.scorecardresearch
  • It's Our Collective Responsibility to Make Justice as Simple as Possible: PM Modi

Published 00:39 IST, August 26th 2024

It's Our Collective Responsibility to Make Justice as Simple as Possible: PM Modi

PM Modi also referred to his Independence Day remark on the 'secular civil code' and said that the judiciary has been advocating it for decades.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi attends Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur
It's our collective responsibility to make justice as simple as possible, Says PM Modi | Image: PM Modi YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
00:39 IST, August 26th 2024