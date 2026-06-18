'It Was Just a Slang Word': UBT MP Anil Desai Downplays Abusive Words Used by Sanjay Raut, Confronted by Republic TV | WATCH

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai was confronted by Republic TV outside his Delhi residence over the controversy surrounding Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s use of abusive words against alleged rebel MPs amid a fresh crisis within the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

The confrontation came as the Shiv Sena (UBT) faces speculation of an internal split, with claims that six out of its nine Lok Sabha MPs have formed a separate group and could merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. The reported move has raised questions over the future of the Uddhav Thackeray camp in Parliament.

Republic TV confronts Desai over UBT crisis, alleged MP split

When asked by Republic TV whether it was time for the Uddhav Sena to introspect, Anil Desai said the party had been reviewing its position regularly.

“At regular intervals we have been introspecting, and then we are chalking out the path for the future,” Desai said.

Advertisement

Republic TV questioned Desai on what went wrong for the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Rejecting claims of a crisis, he said, “Absolutely nothing. It is being painted in the media in a wrong way. Time and again we have said that everyone is in touch with Uddhav ji as a president.”

Republic TV also questioned Desai over claims that six out of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs could join the Eknath Shinde faction, asking whether the developments reflected a need for the party leadership to reassess its strategy.

Advertisement

Desai dismissed the claims and maintained that UBT leaders and MPs remained connected with Uddhav Thackeray.

'I am not justifying': Desai responds to Sanjay Raut's abusive language row

Republic TV then confronted Desai over the abusive words used by Sanjay Raut during a press conference while targeting those allegedly planning to leave the party.

Raut’s choice of words triggered criticism, with questions being raised over the language used against political opponents.

When asked whether he was trying to justify the abusive words used by Raut, Desai said he was not defending the language.

“I am not justifying. Had it been specifically or personally attacked, I would have said so. It was not. It was just a slang word that was used,” Desai said.

Republic TV again questioned whether the controversy and the ongoing rebellion allegations required the UBT leadership to look within.

Desai concluded, “We have taken your advice and we will look into it.”