New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, questioned the Tamil Nadu government and Madurai District Collector over the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy, while hearing contempt petitions linked to the lighting of the traditional lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon near the Sikkandar Badusha Dargah.

The proceedings concern the implementation of an earlier court order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the designated stone pillar on Thiruparankundram hill. The dispute has escalated into a confrontation between the state government and those seeking enforcement of the order.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi made strong observations on the alleged non-compliance with its November 20 order. The court said it would restrict the proceedings to examining whether its earlier direction had been followed and would not go into the larger dispute surrounding the site.

"You were supposed to perform the act. You could have just done that. You are a district magistrate. What is this?" the bench told the counsel appearing for the Madurai Collector.

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Justice Aravind Kumar also observed that no one could dilute a court order, irrespective of their position. "No one can dilute court orders, whoever they may be. If anyone attempts to create constitutional chaos, we will set it right," the judge said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, informed the court that its officials were stopped by Tamil Nadu Police from approaching the Deepathoon pillar.

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Mehta told the bench that the ASI team was halted by local police at around 3 pm and was not permitted to reach the ceremonial lamp. He said the temple trustees had informed the agency that they had not received instructions from higher authorities regarding the ASI team's entry.

Describing the development as a case of "aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance", the Solicitor General argued that the state government had opposed the lighting of the lamp at the designated location from the beginning.

Mehta also urged the Supreme Court to ensure that the lamp was lit at Deepathoon before hearing the alleged contemnors. He suggested that an independent agency monitor the process and proposed the deployment of Central forces to ensure compliance with the court's directions.

The petitioners also accused the state authorities of deliberately avoiding the implementation of the November 20 order. Senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the Madurai Collector had failed to consult the ASI and had shifted responsibility to the temple's board of trustees.

He questioned the board's decision to permit the lamp to be lit only at its customary location, arguing that the trustees were also bound by the Supreme Court's directions. He further alleged that the board had been constituted shortly before the event and accused the authorities of using its resolution as an excuse to avoid compliance.

Another petitioner sought the removal of the temple's board of trustees and fresh directions for lighting the lamp at Deepathoon. The petitioners also argued that the ongoing Karthigai festival provided an opportunity to carry out the ritual at the disputed location.

The counsel representing the Madurai Collector sought additional time to place a comprehensive status report before the court. The state government's side maintained that the Collector had taken the necessary steps but could not proceed without authorisation from the temple trustees.

The counsel also disputed the allegation that the ASI team had been prevented from accessing the site, claiming that there were videos showing ASI officials examining the location.

Meanwhile, the counsel representing the HR&CE Commissioner denied that there had been any premeditated attempt to defy the Supreme Court's order, arguing that the authorities had misunderstood its directions. The court, however, questioned this explanation and reminded the state that it had not granted the trustees any discretion to disregard the order.

The counsel appearing for the Sikkandar Badusha Dargah told the court that its primary concern was ensuring adequate safeguards around the religious site, particularly if the court directed the lamp-lighting ceremony to be conducted again. The counsel also informed the bench that the Dargah's Urs was scheduled for December 10.

Thiruparankundram Deepam Controversy

The dispute centres on the location of the traditional Karthigai Deepam ceremony at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai.

For decades, the ceremonial lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes of Thiruparankundram hill. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at Deepathoon, a stone pillar situated higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Sikkandar Badusha Dargah.

The dispute intensified after the Supreme Court, on November 20, permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure on November 24.

However, on November 24, the lamp was lit only at its customary location near the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam and not at the disputed stone pillar.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently apologised to the Supreme Court on November 25 over the failure to implement the direction and blamed the temple authorities for the lapse. The apology came amid demands for contempt proceedings against the Madurai Collector and other officials.