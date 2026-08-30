'It Will Cost You Very Dearly': Kiren Rijiju Warns After Viral Video Of Tricolour Disrespect At New York Protest

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday criticised protesters for disrespecting the Indian national flag during a demonstration at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He said that people have the freedom to criticise the RSS, BJP or the government, but warned against insulting the nation and the national flag.

The protest was held on Saturday (August 29), as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He shared a video of the protest that surfaced online, allegedly showing acts of disrespect towards the Indian national flag.

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In a post on X, Rijiju shared a video and wrote, "We always said you have the freedom to criticise the RSS, BJP or Govt., but don't abuse our nation. Listen carefully.. Don't insult our flag and my country. It will cost you very dearly."

Bhagwat addressed the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden as part of his first leg of a three-nation global outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

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He arrived in New York earlier this week at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of the RSS centenary year celebrations.

During an address at the Universal Oneness Celebration, Bhagwat said that while Bharat remains the 'Janma Bhumi' of the Bharatiya diaspora, their country of residence is their 'Karma Bhumi', and they must first fulfil their duties and remain loyal to the country where they live.

He said that members of the Bharatiya diaspora living in the United States must behave as true Americans, while carrying forward the values imparted by their janma bhumi.