Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi on 75th Birthday, Calls Him A 'Source of Inspiration'

New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 75th birthday. In a message posted on Twitter, she praised his leadership, determination, and his ability to inspire millions of people. Meloni also wished him good health and continued energy to lead India and strengthen the relationship between Italy and India.

In a post on X, she said, “Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi

His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration.

With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, adding another year to his decades of public service.

Prominent figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as well as celebrities like actors Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan, shared their birthday wishes and personal experiences with PM Modi.

As is their annual tradition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating PM Modi's birthday by launching "Sewa Pakhwara," a two-week-long campaign. This initiative features events across the country that highlight the Prime Minister's dedication to public service and citizen welfare.