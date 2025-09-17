Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi on 75th Birthday, Calls Him A 'Source of Inspiration'

Updated 17 September 2025 at 13:53 IST

Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi on 75th Birthday, Calls Him A 'Source of Inspiration'

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wished Indian PM Narendra Modi a happy 75th birthday, praising his leadership. PM Modi is in Madhya Pradesh launching a health campaign, while the BJP celebrates his birthday with a "Sewa Pakhwara" campaign.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi on 75th Birthday
Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi on 75th Birthday | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 75th birthday. In a message posted on Twitter, she praised his leadership, determination, and his ability to inspire millions of people. Meloni also wished him good health and continued energy to lead India and strengthen the relationship between Italy and India. 

In a post on X, she said,Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister  @narendramodi 

His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration.   

With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations.” 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, adding another year to his decades of public service. 

Prominent figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as well as celebrities like actors Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan, shared their birthday wishes and personal experiences with PM Modi. 

As is their annual tradition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating PM Modi's birthday by launching "Sewa Pakhwara," a two-week-long campaign. This initiative features events across the country that highlight the Prime Minister's dedication to public service and citizen welfare. 

While his birthday is being celebrated, PM Modi is in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, to launch a new nationwide campaign focused on improving the health and nutrition of women and children. 

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama Greets and Extends Warm Wishes to PM Modi on Birthday, Hails India’s Religious Pluralism

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 17 September 2025 at 13:46 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source