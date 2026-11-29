New Delhi: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing political negotiations surrounding the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, declaring “It's DONE, BRO!” and accusing the Congress of betraying its long-standing ally, the DMK, for political gains.

In a post on X, Vijayendra said Rahul Gandhi and his “comical tour party” had received a “taste of their own medicine” after opposition allies began questioning the Congress's position on the proposed legislation.

He took aim at Rahul Gandhi's relationship with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing the Congress leader of calling Stalin his “Brother” when politically convenient but subsequently branding him an “Ettappan” (traitor) while allegedly attempting to join hands with his political rivals to form a government.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress of abandoning its two-decade-old alliance with the DMK despite benefiting electorally from the partnership. He claimed that the Congress had secured its share of seats largely because of the alliance rather than its individual political strength.

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“The DMK and other parties have finally seen through Congress' political game. Its opposition to the Delimitation Bill has NOTHING to do with the welfare of the States or their future. It is nothing but a desperate political ploy!” he said.

The Karnataka BJP chief further argued that defeating the Delimitation Bill could adversely affect the political representation of southern states, accusing Rahul Gandhi of prioritising his political future over the interests of the states.

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Rahul, Kharge Reach Mumbai Hospital To Meet Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDI bloc leaders arrived at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and urge him to reconsider his party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress continues its efforts to bring opposition parties together against the proposed legislation ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

After visiting Breach Candy Hospital, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Our fight is continuing. It's all good".

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh said the leaders had also arrived to enquire about Pawar's health, as he was unwell. Speaking outside the hospital, Shaikh alleged that horse-trading and blackmailing were taking place in the country's political landscape.

“Everyone is seeing what is happening in the country, how horse-trading and blackmailing are going on. Today, Rahul ji and Kharge ji have come to meet Sharad Pawar ji; he is unwell, so they have come to check on his health as well,” Shaikh said.

He also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Telangana Chief Minister, Karnataka Chief Minister, Kapil Sibal, Aaditya Thackeray and several other leaders were present.

No Breakthrough In Stalin Meeting As DMK Reaffirms Support

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and other Congress leaders met DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai to discuss the proposed Delimitation Bill and coordinate the opposition's response.

However, the meeting did not result in a breakthrough, with Stalin reaffirming the DMK's support for the Centre's proposed legislation.

Describing delimitation as a “battle for survival” for political parties in southern states, Stalin said there was no alternative but to support the proposed Bill to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future.

The DMK's position has complicated the Congress's efforts to secure a united opposition stand against the legislation. The party has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected.

Rohit Pawar Raises Questions Over Sharad Pawar's Position

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar raised concerns over Sharad Pawar's ability to take an active position on the proposed legislation, urging party MP Supriya Sule to vote against the Delimitation Bill.

The development adds another dimension to the opposition's efforts to consolidate its position ahead of the parliamentary proceedings, with regional parties weighing the political and constitutional implications of the proposed changes.

Three Bills To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha, BAC To Meet At 10 AM

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet at 10 am on Monday, November 30, during which representatives of all political parties will be briefed about the business scheduled to be taken up in the House.

The meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, during which the Centre is set to introduce three Bills concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

According to the revised list of business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are scheduled to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to provide for the implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies. It also provides for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states and Union Territories, determining the strength of legislative assemblies and dividing territories into constituencies.

The legislative package proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of state legislative assemblies. The changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

DMK, YSRCP, NCP-SP Support Revised Proposals; NDA Still Short Of Two-Thirds Mark

The Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals.

Their stated positions have taken the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. However, the figure remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting.

The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. Opposition parties have demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data.

The Centre, meanwhile, has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.