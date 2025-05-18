Deadly Ambush On Pakistan Army Convoy In North Waziristan Leaves Several Dead

New Delhi: A large group of armed men launched a deadly ambush on a Pakistan military convoy travelling along the Miranshah-Bannu Road in North Waziristan, resulting in critical damage to military vehicles and multiple casualties among Pakistani soldiers.

Deadly Ambush On Pak Military Convoy In North Waziristan

According to local sources, the attack resulted in eight military vehicles being damaged, with two completely destroyed. Several Pakistani soldiers are reportedly killed, while others fled the scene, abandoning their vehicles and equipment.

Militant Group IMP Claims Responsibility

The Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP), a newly formed militant alliance comprising three factions of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the assault. IMP, which includes the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and Harkat Inqilab-e-Islami Pakistan, has been actively carrying out attacks on Pak security forces in North Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pak Army Suffers Heavy Casualties in KPK

The emergence of IMP has intensified militant operations in Pakistan’s tribal regions, challenging the dominance of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Security analysts suggest that IMP’s recent attacks, including sniper strikes, grenade assaults, and drone bombings, indicate a high level of operational sophistication.

