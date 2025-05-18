Deadly Ambush On Pakistan Army Convoy In North Waziristan Leaves Several Dead

Updated May 18th 2025, 20:53 IST
New Delhi: A large group of armed men launched a deadly ambush on a Pakistan military convoy travelling along the Miranshah-Bannu Road in North Waziristan, resulting in critical damage to military vehicles and multiple casualties among Pakistani soldiers.
According to local sources, the attack resulted in eight military vehicles being damaged, with two completely destroyed. Several Pakistani soldiers are reportedly killed, while others fled the scene, abandoning their vehicles and equipment.
Militant Group IMP Claims Responsibility
The Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP), a newly formed militant alliance comprising three factions of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the assault. IMP, which includes the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and Harkat Inqilab-e-Islami Pakistan, has been actively carrying out attacks on Pak security forces in North Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Pak Army Suffers Heavy Casualties in KPK
The emergence of IMP has intensified militant operations in Pakistan’s tribal regions, challenging the dominance of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Security analysts suggest that IMP’s recent attacks, including sniper strikes, grenade assaults, and drone bombings, indicate a high level of operational sophistication.
ALSO READ: Top LeT Terrorist Saifullah Khalid, Mastermind of 3 Terror Attacks in India, Killed in Pakistan
Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) region has experienced nearly 300 deadly attacks in 2025 alone, including train hijacks and bombings, as rebel groups continue to challenge security forces. The Pakistan Army is struggling to maintain control, facing increasing resistance and losing dominance in the region.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 18th 2025, 20:44 IST