  News /
  India News /
  • Deadly Ambush On Pakistan Army Convoy In North Waziristan Leaves Several Dead

Updated May 18th 2025, 20:53 IST

Deadly Ambush On Pakistan Army Convoy In North Waziristan Leaves Several Dead

A large group of armed men launched a deadly ambush on a Pakistan military convoy traveling along the Miranshah-Bannu Road in North Waziristan.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Deadly Ambush On Pakistan Military Convoy In North Waziristan
Deadly Ambush On Pakistan Military Convoy In North Waziristan | Image: Republic World

New Delhi: A large group of armed men launched a deadly ambush on a Pakistan military convoy travelling along the Miranshah-Bannu Road in North Waziristan, resulting in critical damage to military vehicles and multiple casualties among Pakistani soldiers.

Deadly Ambush On Pak Military Convoy In North Waziristan 

According to local sources, the attack resulted in eight military vehicles being damaged, with two completely destroyed. Several Pakistani soldiers are reportedly killed, while others fled the scene, abandoning their vehicles and equipment.

Pak Military Convoy Ambushed In North Waziristan

Militant Group IMP Claims Responsibility  
The Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP), a newly formed militant alliance comprising three factions of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the assault. IMP, which includes the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and Harkat Inqilab-e-Islami Pakistan, has been actively carrying out attacks on Pak security forces in North Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Pak Military Convoy Ambushed In North Waziristan

Pak Army Suffers Heavy Casualties in KPK
The emergence of IMP has intensified militant operations in Pakistan’s tribal regions, challenging the dominance of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Security analysts suggest that IMP’s recent attacks, including sniper strikes, grenade assaults, and drone bombings, indicate a high level of operational sophistication.

Pak Military Convoy Ambushed In North Waziristan

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) region has experienced nearly 300 deadly attacks in 2025 alone, including train hijacks and bombings, as rebel groups continue to challenge security forces. The Pakistan Army is struggling to maintain control, facing increasing resistance and losing dominance in the region.

Published May 18th 2025, 20:44 IST