J-K: 2 Dead, 5 Injured After Minibus Meets with Accident on Reasi-Bakal Road

Reasi: At least two people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a passenger minibus met with an accident on the Reasi-Bakal road near the Batalgala Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday. Following the accident, authorities shifted the injured persons to the District Hospital in Reasi.

According to hospital authorities, the two critically injured passengers were referred to a higher medical centre for specialised treatment after receiving initial medical aid, while the remaining three injured are undergoing treatment locally. Confirming the casualties, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Reasi, Dr Karamvir Singh, said seven persons were brought to the facility following the crash.

"A total of 7 people were brought here. Two were brought dead, two were referred, and the rest of them, with minor injuries, are being treated here itself," Dr Karamvir Singh said. Earlier, on August 18, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle overturned after it was involved in a collision with a truck in Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed. Some CRPF personnel on board the vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

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The injured personnel were immediately shifted to the 163 Battalion CRPF camp in Qazigund for treatment.