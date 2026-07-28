J-K: 39 Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Injured in Ganderbal Bus Accident; LG Sinha Orders Health Assistance to Victims

Ganderbal: 39 Amarnath Yatri pilgrims were injured after a tourist bus skidded off the road at Hariganiwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Hariganiwan town in Ganderbal district on Tuesday. Following the accident, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the scene promptly and rescued all injured passengers in the region.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the victims, who were returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani, are currently undergoing treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). Sinha said he has directed health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care.

"Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS. I have directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care. I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," said LG Sinha.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on July 27, the 20th batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crossed Chanderkote en route to the Holy Cave shrine in south Kashmir amidst comprehensive security and logistical arrangements. The resumption of the pilgrimage came after authorities reviewed weather and ground conditions following a six-day suspension caused by heavy rainfall and inclement weather.

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Following the review, the Yatra officially resumed with the departure of a fresh batch of pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Kashmir Valley. The annual 57-day pilgrimage, which began on July 3, will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country who undertake the yatra to the revered cave shrine.