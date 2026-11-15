J-K: 4 Sustain Minor Burn Injuries as Fire Breaks Out at Baramulla's Jamia Masjid
Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. According to the spot officer, the injured were identified as Aijaz Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Altaf Pandit and Bilal Ahmad Pandit.
- India News
- 1 min read
Baramulla: Four people sustained minor burn injuries after a fire broke out at Jamia Masjid in the Hamray area of Pattan in Baramulla district on Sunday. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. According to the spot officer, the injured were identified as Aijaz Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Altaf Pandit and Bilal Ahmad Pandit.
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All four were shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for medical treatment and are in stable condition.
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