Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • J-K: 4 Sustain Minor Burn Injuries as Fire Breaks Out at Baramulla's Jamia Masjid

J-K: 4 Sustain Minor Burn Injuries as Fire Breaks Out at Baramulla's Jamia Masjid

Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. According to the spot officer, the injured were identified as Aijaz Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Altaf Pandit and Bilal Ahmad Pandit.

Namya Kapur
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
J-K: 4 Sustain Minor Burn Injuries as Fire Breaks Out at Baramulla's Jamia Masjid
J-K: 4 Sustain Minor Burn Injuries as Fire Breaks Out at Baramulla's Jamia Masjid | Image: ANI

Baramulla: Four people sustained minor burn injuries after a fire broke out at Jamia Masjid in the Hamray area of Pattan in Baramulla district on Sunday. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. According to the spot officer, the injured were identified as Aijaz Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Altaf Pandit and Bilal Ahmad Pandit.

Advertisement

All four were shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for medical treatment and are in stable condition. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Namya Kapur
Published On: