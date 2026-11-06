J-K: Bandipora Police Arrest Two More Associates in Separatist-Linked Module Case; Total Arrests Rise To Eight

Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir: Bandipora Police have arrested two more associates in connection with an ongoing investigation into a prison-linked terror module allegedly targeting women to propagate separatist ideology, officials said on Friday.

The total number of arrests in the case has increased to eight after the arrests made in connection with Case FIR, registered under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following an investigation into the alleged activities of the banned organisation's network, which was earlier busted in the district.

The arrested accused have been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Chakloo in Baramulla, and Showkat Ahmed Reshi, a resident of Watlab in Sopore.

Both accused have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the case.

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Police said further investigation is underway to establish the extent of their alleged involvement and identify other possible links and associates connected with the module.

With these fresh arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached eight. Police indicated that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

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Bandipora Police reiterated their commitment to dismantling terror networks and taking firm legal action against those found involved in activities prejudicial to the security and peace of the region.

A week ago, Shopian Police busted an intra-UT terror financing module and arrested 10 alleged terrorist associates following an investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities, police said on Friday.

During the investigation, police analysed suspicious online financial transactions conducted through various payment platforms and traced money trails across multiple layers. The probe revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.