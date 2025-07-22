J-K: Bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims meets with accident, four injured

Updated 22 July 2025 at 20:37 IST
A bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims met with an accident in the Kela Morh Tunnel-T2 on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday.
Four pilgrims were injured in the accident and have been shifted to the District Hospital in Ramban. A crane has been deployed on the site to clear the damages from the tunnel.
Regarding the incident, Medical Superintendent at District Hospital Ramban, Dr Sudarshan Katoch, said, "Four injured patients were brought here. They are in a stable condition...They were returning to Jammu."
Tehsildar Ramban Deep Kumar said, "The accident occurred around 2.30 pm. The four pilgrims have suffered minor injuries. Their CT and MRI scans have been done. If needed, we will also refer them to Jammu. Right now, everyone's condition is normal."
Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9.
