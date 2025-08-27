Updated 27 August 2025 at 18:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Briefs PM Modi On Tawi River Flood Damage
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah briefs PM Modi on the latest updates about worst hit areas after recent devastation due to flash floods and massive rainfall.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, briefing him about the situation in the worst-hit areas of Jammu, particularly along the banks of the Tawi River, which suffered significant damage due to recent events.
Abdullah expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's assurance of continued assistance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Spoke to Hon PM @narendramodi a short while ago. I briefed him about the situation in J&K from the worst hit areas, as I toured the parts of Jammu, along the banks of the Tawi, that saw a lot of damage yesterday. I'm grateful for his assurance of continued assistance to the people of J&K."
On Tuesday, a landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi shrine, where 30 people lost their lives.
The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.
"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, and some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had said in a post on X.
The landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region. 18 trains were cancelled due to the suspension of traffic on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori following soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river, officials said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.
President Droupadi Murmu shared a post on X, saying, "The tragic incident of the death of several devotees in a landslide on the pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is extremely distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the success of the relief and rescue operations."
PM Modi also termed the incident "saddening" and mentioned that the administration is assisting the victims of the accident."The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.
