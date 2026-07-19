J-K: Control Room Established in Katra for Disaster Management in Monsoon Conditions

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. The region is also forecast to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy showers over the coming days. Several devotees were seen worshipping from afar as there is uncertainty about the weather and the Yatra resuming.

Rekha, one of the devotees who had travelled from Jamnagar district, Gujarat, said, "I came with a lot of hope; now my heart aches that I can't go. It rained, you see, it rained all night, that's why they aren't letting us go. They are saying it might take five days. They say after five days, if the weather is fine, they will allow us; otherwise, they say the duration might increase further."

The weather has also impacted the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday officially suspended it on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the inclement weather forecast predicted to ensure the safety of thousands of devotees travelling through the region. The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.